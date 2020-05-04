All apartments in Ennis
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:37 PM

1707 Bobolink

1707 Bobolink Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1707 Bobolink Dr, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Bobolink have any available units?
1707 Bobolink doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
Is 1707 Bobolink currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Bobolink is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Bobolink pet-friendly?
Yes, 1707 Bobolink is pet friendly.
Does 1707 Bobolink offer parking?
Yes, 1707 Bobolink offers parking.
Does 1707 Bobolink have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 Bobolink does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Bobolink have a pool?
No, 1707 Bobolink does not have a pool.
Does 1707 Bobolink have accessible units?
No, 1707 Bobolink does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Bobolink have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 Bobolink does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 Bobolink have units with air conditioning?
No, 1707 Bobolink does not have units with air conditioning.

