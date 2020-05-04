All apartments in Ennis
Find more places like 1704 Dove Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ennis, TX
/
1704 Dove Circle
Last updated July 8 2019 at 11:06 PM

1704 Dove Circle

1704 Dove Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1704 Dove Cir, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Lamar floorplan is a lovely single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with view from kitchen to breakfast room and spacious family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Dove Circle have any available units?
1704 Dove Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
Is 1704 Dove Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Dove Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Dove Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1704 Dove Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1704 Dove Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1704 Dove Circle offers parking.
Does 1704 Dove Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 Dove Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Dove Circle have a pool?
No, 1704 Dove Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1704 Dove Circle have accessible units?
No, 1704 Dove Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Dove Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 Dove Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 Dove Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1704 Dove Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Spyglass of Ennis
1803 West Ennis Avenue
Ennis, TX 75119

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
Roanoke, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXFate, TXRoyse City, TXTerrell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
McLennan Community CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center