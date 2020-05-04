All apartments in Ennis
Last updated May 14 2019 at 7:40 AM

1701 Swallow Drive

1701 Swallow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Swallow Dr, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Swallow Drive have any available units?
1701 Swallow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
What amenities does 1701 Swallow Drive have?
Some of 1701 Swallow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Swallow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Swallow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Swallow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Swallow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ennis.
Does 1701 Swallow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Swallow Drive offers parking.
Does 1701 Swallow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Swallow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Swallow Drive have a pool?
No, 1701 Swallow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Swallow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1701 Swallow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Swallow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 Swallow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 Swallow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 Swallow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

