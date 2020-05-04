All apartments in Ennis
Ennis, TX
1607 Swallow Drive
Last updated February 28 2020 at 6:14 PM

1607 Swallow Drive

1607 Swallow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1607 Swallow Dr, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 Swallow Drive have any available units?
1607 Swallow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
Is 1607 Swallow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1607 Swallow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 Swallow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1607 Swallow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1607 Swallow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1607 Swallow Drive offers parking.
Does 1607 Swallow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1607 Swallow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 Swallow Drive have a pool?
No, 1607 Swallow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1607 Swallow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1607 Swallow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 Swallow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1607 Swallow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1607 Swallow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1607 Swallow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

