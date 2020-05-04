All apartments in Ennis
1600 Oriole Street
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:15 PM

1600 Oriole Street

1600 Oriole St · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Oriole St, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Charlotte II floorplan is a cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. This home offers a split floorplan with an open family/kitchen/dining room space. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Oriole Street have any available units?
1600 Oriole Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
Is 1600 Oriole Street currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Oriole Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Oriole Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 Oriole Street is pet friendly.
Does 1600 Oriole Street offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Oriole Street offers parking.
Does 1600 Oriole Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Oriole Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Oriole Street have a pool?
No, 1600 Oriole Street does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Oriole Street have accessible units?
No, 1600 Oriole Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Oriole Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Oriole Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 Oriole Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 Oriole Street does not have units with air conditioning.

