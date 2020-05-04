All apartments in Ennis
Find more places like 1511 Dove Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ennis, TX
/
1511 Dove Circle
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

1511 Dove Circle

1511 Dove Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1511 Dove Cir, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Charlotte II floorplan is a cozy 3 bedroom, 2 baths, one-story home with lots of charm. This plan has a small front porch and a small patio in the back. As you enter, you walk into your spacious family room with a view to the dining area. The master suite is tucked in the back with its private master bath and a nice walk-in closet. The other bedrooms are the same size and have close access to a separate bathroom. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two-car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 Dove Circle have any available units?
1511 Dove Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
What amenities does 1511 Dove Circle have?
Some of 1511 Dove Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 Dove Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Dove Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Dove Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1511 Dove Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ennis.
Does 1511 Dove Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1511 Dove Circle offers parking.
Does 1511 Dove Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 Dove Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Dove Circle have a pool?
No, 1511 Dove Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1511 Dove Circle have accessible units?
No, 1511 Dove Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Dove Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 Dove Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1511 Dove Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1511 Dove Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Spyglass of Ennis
1803 West Ennis Avenue
Ennis, TX 75119

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
Roanoke, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXFate, TXRoyse City, TXTerrell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
McLennan Community CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center