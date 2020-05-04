All apartments in Ennis
1503 Bobolink
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1503 Bobolink

1503 Bobolink Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1503 Bobolink Drive, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2018

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 Bobolink have any available units?
1503 Bobolink doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
What amenities does 1503 Bobolink have?
Some of 1503 Bobolink's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 Bobolink currently offering any rent specials?
1503 Bobolink is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 Bobolink pet-friendly?
Yes, 1503 Bobolink is pet friendly.
Does 1503 Bobolink offer parking?
Yes, 1503 Bobolink offers parking.
Does 1503 Bobolink have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1503 Bobolink does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 Bobolink have a pool?
No, 1503 Bobolink does not have a pool.
Does 1503 Bobolink have accessible units?
No, 1503 Bobolink does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 Bobolink have units with dishwashers?
No, 1503 Bobolink does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1503 Bobolink have units with air conditioning?
No, 1503 Bobolink does not have units with air conditioning.

