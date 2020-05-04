All apartments in Ennis
Last updated December 9 2019 at 11:56 PM

1406 Cardinal Drive

1406 South Cardinal Street · No Longer Available
Location

1406 South Cardinal Street, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two-car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

