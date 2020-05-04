All apartments in Ennis
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:47 AM

1208 Joly

1208 Joly Street · No Longer Available
Location

1208 Joly Street, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
1208 Joly, Ennis, TX - Efficient 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in heart of Ennis - carport - This is a neat home with plenty of space for friends a family. It has a fenced back yard, carport, and new carpet and paint. It is ready for move-in, and will rent fast. Close commute around town, and near parks and schools for easy access. Come quickly and see it or it will be gone before you know it. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

Note: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is Required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5507600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Joly have any available units?
1208 Joly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
What amenities does 1208 Joly have?
Some of 1208 Joly's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Joly currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Joly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Joly pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 Joly is pet friendly.
Does 1208 Joly offer parking?
Yes, 1208 Joly offers parking.
Does 1208 Joly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Joly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Joly have a pool?
No, 1208 Joly does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Joly have accessible units?
No, 1208 Joly does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Joly have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 Joly does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 Joly have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 Joly does not have units with air conditioning.

