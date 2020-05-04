Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

1208 Joly, Ennis, TX - Efficient 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in heart of Ennis - carport - This is a neat home with plenty of space for friends a family. It has a fenced back yard, carport, and new carpet and paint. It is ready for move-in, and will rent fast. Close commute around town, and near parks and schools for easy access. Come quickly and see it or it will be gone before you know it. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



Note: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is Required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase.



No Cats Allowed



