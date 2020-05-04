All apartments in Ennis
Ennis, TX
116 Highland Drive
Last updated November 1 2019 at 1:55 AM

116 Highland Drive

116 Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

116 Highland Drive, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
GREAT PROPERTY IN WELL ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD THAT FEATURES 5 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS, DINING AREA, FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT, NEW FLOORING AND FENCED BACK YARD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Highland Drive have any available units?
116 Highland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
Is 116 Highland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
116 Highland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Highland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 116 Highland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ennis.
Does 116 Highland Drive offer parking?
No, 116 Highland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 116 Highland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Highland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Highland Drive have a pool?
No, 116 Highland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 116 Highland Drive have accessible units?
No, 116 Highland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Highland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Highland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Highland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Highland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

