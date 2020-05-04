All apartments in Ennis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1104 Williamsburg Dr

1104 Williamsburg Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1104 Williamsburg Dr, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1104 Williamsburg, Ennis 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick home in a great Ennis location! - PRICED TO RENT NOW! This is a wonderful brick home located in a great neighborhood in Ennis. Lots of space inside and a fenced back yard make it perfect for comfortable, spacious living! Recent carpet throughout, paint updates and much more! Come quickly as it will rent fast!

Please go online at www.fbmproperty.com to view pictures and details of this property or call our office to arrange your personal viewing at 972-878-7368 option 1.

Additionally, you can apply online, attach all required documents, and even pay online.

Did you know paying your rent on-time each month can improve your credit score? FBM reports to major credit bureaus monthly. What a great added benefit by renting with FBM Property Management!

(RLNE2446645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Williamsburg Dr have any available units?
1104 Williamsburg Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
Is 1104 Williamsburg Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Williamsburg Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Williamsburg Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 Williamsburg Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1104 Williamsburg Dr offer parking?
No, 1104 Williamsburg Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1104 Williamsburg Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Williamsburg Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Williamsburg Dr have a pool?
No, 1104 Williamsburg Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Williamsburg Dr have accessible units?
No, 1104 Williamsburg Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Williamsburg Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 Williamsburg Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Williamsburg Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 Williamsburg Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

