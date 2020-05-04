1005 N Sherman St

Amenities

1005 N Sherman, ENNIS, Tx - Cozy Home, 3 bedroom 1 bathroom - Yard Maintained by Owner - WOW - highly efficient, updated home and no yard maintenance - Owner maintains it for you! Updated wood flooring in the bedrooms, fresh, updated paint, and fixtures make this an awesome place to live. The energy efficient, foam sprayed attic and solar screens will make your utilities more friendly!. The home also has a storage building out back. You'll enjoy the open floor plan, perfect for entertaining and relaxing. You'll love the clean, efficient look and feel of everything from the front room to the separate laundry room. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: Non- refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is required, Pets are subject approval and additional pet fees.



(RLNE4438904)