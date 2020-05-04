All apartments in Ennis
1005 N Sherman St

1005 North Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1005 North Sherman Street, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1005 N Sherman, ENNIS, Tx - Cozy Home, 3 bedroom 1 bathroom - Yard Maintained by Owner - WOW - highly efficient, updated home and no yard maintenance - Owner maintains it for you! Updated wood flooring in the bedrooms, fresh, updated paint, and fixtures make this an awesome place to live. The energy efficient, foam sprayed attic and solar screens will make your utilities more friendly!. The home also has a storage building out back. You'll enjoy the open floor plan, perfect for entertaining and relaxing. You'll love the clean, efficient look and feel of everything from the front room to the separate laundry room. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non- refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is required, Pets are subject approval and additional pet fees.

(RLNE4438904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 N Sherman St have any available units?
1005 N Sherman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
What amenities does 1005 N Sherman St have?
Some of 1005 N Sherman St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 N Sherman St currently offering any rent specials?
1005 N Sherman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 N Sherman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 N Sherman St is pet friendly.
Does 1005 N Sherman St offer parking?
No, 1005 N Sherman St does not offer parking.
Does 1005 N Sherman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 N Sherman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 N Sherman St have a pool?
No, 1005 N Sherman St does not have a pool.
Does 1005 N Sherman St have accessible units?
No, 1005 N Sherman St does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 N Sherman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 N Sherman St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 N Sherman St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 N Sherman St does not have units with air conditioning.

The Spyglass of Ennis
1803 West Ennis Avenue
Ennis, TX 75119

