All apartments in Ellis County
Find more places like 108 Morning Star Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ellis County, TX
/
108 Morning Star Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

108 Morning Star Lane

108 Morning Star Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

108 Morning Star Ln, Ellis County, TX 75165

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 2,245 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants a

(RLNE4547798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Morning Star Lane have any available units?
108 Morning Star Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellis County, TX.
Is 108 Morning Star Lane currently offering any rent specials?
108 Morning Star Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Morning Star Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Morning Star Lane is pet friendly.
Does 108 Morning Star Lane offer parking?
No, 108 Morning Star Lane does not offer parking.
Does 108 Morning Star Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Morning Star Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Morning Star Lane have a pool?
Yes, 108 Morning Star Lane has a pool.
Does 108 Morning Star Lane have accessible units?
No, 108 Morning Star Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Morning Star Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Morning Star Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Morning Star Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Morning Star Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Victorian Square
1831 John Arden Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Hunter's Cove
1250 W Highway 287 Byp
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Blue Lake Villas
155 Lakeside Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75167
Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails
168 Verbena Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXWaxahachie, TXEnnis, TXCorsicana, TXMansfield, TXCedar Hill, TXMidlothian, TX
DeSoto, TXDuncanville, TXTerrell, TXForney, TXBurleson, TXEverman, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXHaltom City, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXRockwall, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
McLennan Community CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center