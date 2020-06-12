All apartments in Elgin
Elgin, TX
201 N Main St # C
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:40 AM

201 N Main St # C

201 N Main St · No Longer Available
Location

201 N Main St, Elgin, TX 78621

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 1-1 apartment, stack able washer/dryer, frig, trash compactor, walk in closet, Water included in rent
MUST See ! No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

