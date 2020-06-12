Rent Calculator
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:40 AM
201 N Main St # C
201 N Main St
·
No Longer Available
Location
201 N Main St, Elgin, TX 78621
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 1-1 apartment, stack able washer/dryer, frig, trash compactor, walk in closet, Water included in rent
MUST See ! No Pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 201 N Main St # C have any available units?
201 N Main St # C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Elgin, TX
.
What amenities does 201 N Main St # C have?
Some of 201 N Main St # C's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 201 N Main St # C currently offering any rent specials?
201 N Main St # C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 N Main St # C pet-friendly?
No, 201 N Main St # C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Elgin
.
Does 201 N Main St # C offer parking?
Yes, 201 N Main St # C offers parking.
Does 201 N Main St # C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 N Main St # C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 N Main St # C have a pool?
No, 201 N Main St # C does not have a pool.
Does 201 N Main St # C have accessible units?
No, 201 N Main St # C does not have accessible units.
Does 201 N Main St # C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 N Main St # C has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 N Main St # C have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 N Main St # C does not have units with air conditioning.
