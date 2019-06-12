Rent Calculator
Home
/
Elgin, TX
/
126 Hillside Drive - B
Last updated June 12 2019 at 3:55 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
126 Hillside Drive - B
126 Hillside Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
126 Hillside Dr, Elgin, TX 78621
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex. Washer/dryer connections. Private, fenced backyard. Central AC. Refrigerator and dishwasher. Wood vinyl floors downstairs, carpet upstairs in bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 126 Hillside Drive - B have any available units?
126 Hillside Drive - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Elgin, TX
.
What amenities does 126 Hillside Drive - B have?
Some of 126 Hillside Drive - B's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 126 Hillside Drive - B currently offering any rent specials?
126 Hillside Drive - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Hillside Drive - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 Hillside Drive - B is pet friendly.
Does 126 Hillside Drive - B offer parking?
No, 126 Hillside Drive - B does not offer parking.
Does 126 Hillside Drive - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Hillside Drive - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Hillside Drive - B have a pool?
No, 126 Hillside Drive - B does not have a pool.
Does 126 Hillside Drive - B have accessible units?
No, 126 Hillside Drive - B does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Hillside Drive - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 Hillside Drive - B has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Hillside Drive - B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 126 Hillside Drive - B has units with air conditioning.
