Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:23 PM

7945 Knights Drive

7945 Knights Drive · (915) 203-0786
Location

7945 Knights Drive, El Paso, TX 79915
Thomas Manor

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable two story Lower Valley triplex with refrigerated air located in quiet neighborhood. Triplex features living area, three bedrooms, full bathroom & half bathroom. Among the many amenities included are ceiling fans, breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliance package, laundry closet, assigned parking spots & much more. This triplex also features a private backyard. Triplex is located near parks, schools, shopping & freeway access. Come view this triplex today as it is ready for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7945 Knights Drive have any available units?
7945 Knights Drive has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 7945 Knights Drive have?
Some of 7945 Knights Drive's amenities include parking, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7945 Knights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7945 Knights Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7945 Knights Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7945 Knights Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 7945 Knights Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7945 Knights Drive does offer parking.
Does 7945 Knights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7945 Knights Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7945 Knights Drive have a pool?
No, 7945 Knights Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7945 Knights Drive have accessible units?
No, 7945 Knights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7945 Knights Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7945 Knights Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
