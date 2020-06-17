7945 Knights Drive

Amenities

Adorable two story Lower Valley triplex with refrigerated air located in quiet neighborhood. Triplex features living area, three bedrooms, full bathroom & half bathroom. Among the many amenities included are ceiling fans, breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliance package, laundry closet, assigned parking spots & much more. This triplex also features a private backyard. Triplex is located near parks, schools, shopping & freeway access. Come view this triplex today as it is ready for immediate move in!