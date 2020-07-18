All apartments in El Paso
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

7636 WATERHOUSE Drive

7636 Waterhouse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7636 Waterhouse Drive, El Paso, TX 79912
Lakehurst

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful West-side home with quick access to I-10. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, open floor plan, double car garage. Convenient to schools, and shopping. Exterior of home will be freshly painted the 1st week in July.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7636 WATERHOUSE Drive have any available units?
7636 WATERHOUSE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso, TX.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 7636 WATERHOUSE Drive have?
Some of 7636 WATERHOUSE Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7636 WATERHOUSE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7636 WATERHOUSE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7636 WATERHOUSE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7636 WATERHOUSE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 7636 WATERHOUSE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7636 WATERHOUSE Drive offers parking.
Does 7636 WATERHOUSE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7636 WATERHOUSE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7636 WATERHOUSE Drive have a pool?
No, 7636 WATERHOUSE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7636 WATERHOUSE Drive have accessible units?
No, 7636 WATERHOUSE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7636 WATERHOUSE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7636 WATERHOUSE Drive has units with dishwashers.
