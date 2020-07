Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Available Beautiful 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with REFRIGERATED AIR home waiting for you to enjoy. Located near the Coronado Country Club with views of the Upper Valley and Franklin Mountains. Enter thru the gated courtyard to a roomy formal living room with fireplace and dining room with hardwood floors. Kitchen with all appliances to include refrigerator, lots of cabinets and breakfast area. Downstairs you will also find the Master bedroom and 4th bedroom (office) with hardwood floors. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms that share a full bathroom. Shutters on all windows to help with keeping the house at a comfortable temperature. Great location minutes away from schools, hospitals and shopping centers. Dogs allowed with owners approval and with non refundable pet fee. $30 application fee and we check credit, criminal and rental history for all occupants over the age of 18 yrs old. Call to schedule appointment.