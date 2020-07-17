All apartments in El Paso
7378 BLACK MESA Drive.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

7378 BLACK MESA Drive

7378 Black Mesa Drive · (915) 996-5775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7378 Black Mesa Drive, El Paso, TX 79911

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2155 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
media room
Live luxuriously in this 4 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom home in Cimarron Subdivision! This custom home even has a guest room with own bathroom. This home features granite countertops (kitchen, bathrooms, and laundry room), recessed lighting, hardwood floors, stunning skylights and sky tunnels, french doors, hand troweled wall texture, custom alderwood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your own home theater system with built-in speakers at your own convenience. This home has so much to offer, schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7378 BLACK MESA Drive have any available units?
7378 BLACK MESA Drive has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 7378 BLACK MESA Drive have?
Some of 7378 BLACK MESA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7378 BLACK MESA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7378 BLACK MESA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7378 BLACK MESA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7378 BLACK MESA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 7378 BLACK MESA Drive offer parking?
No, 7378 BLACK MESA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7378 BLACK MESA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7378 BLACK MESA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7378 BLACK MESA Drive have a pool?
No, 7378 BLACK MESA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7378 BLACK MESA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7378 BLACK MESA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7378 BLACK MESA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7378 BLACK MESA Drive has units with dishwashers.

