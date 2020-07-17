7378 BLACK MESA Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill media room

Live luxuriously in this 4 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom home in Cimarron Subdivision! This custom home even has a guest room with own bathroom. This home features granite countertops (kitchen, bathrooms, and laundry room), recessed lighting, hardwood floors, stunning skylights and sky tunnels, french doors, hand troweled wall texture, custom alderwood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your own home theater system with built-in speakers at your own convenience. This home has so much to offer, schedule your showing today.