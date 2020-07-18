All apartments in El Paso
Location

6672 Red Canyon Sage Ln, El Paso, TX 79912
Chaparral Park North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1776 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Great location on the west side of El Paso and located right across from a cool and refreshing pool. The house has an open floor plan, with a refrigerated A/C unit, and a double car garage. The house has ceramic tile downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. The appliance included in the rental is the refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, and microwave. The home has a patio and side yard and the landscaping is maintained by ASSN. Also, the association fee will be paid by the owner. Small pets are allowed (25 lbs max). A 2 years lease preferred, all other terms negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6672 RED CANYON SAGE Lane have any available units?
6672 RED CANYON SAGE Lane has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 6672 RED CANYON SAGE Lane have?
Some of 6672 RED CANYON SAGE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6672 RED CANYON SAGE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6672 RED CANYON SAGE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6672 RED CANYON SAGE Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6672 RED CANYON SAGE Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6672 RED CANYON SAGE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6672 RED CANYON SAGE Lane offers parking.
Does 6672 RED CANYON SAGE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6672 RED CANYON SAGE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6672 RED CANYON SAGE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6672 RED CANYON SAGE Lane has a pool.
Does 6672 RED CANYON SAGE Lane have accessible units?
No, 6672 RED CANYON SAGE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6672 RED CANYON SAGE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6672 RED CANYON SAGE Lane has units with dishwashers.
