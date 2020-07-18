6672 RED CANYON SAGE Lane

Amenities

Great location on the west side of El Paso and located right across from a cool and refreshing pool. The house has an open floor plan, with a refrigerated A/C unit, and a double car garage. The house has ceramic tile downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. The appliance included in the rental is the refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, and microwave. The home has a patio and side yard and the landscaping is maintained by ASSN. Also, the association fee will be paid by the owner. Small pets are allowed (25 lbs max). A 2 years lease preferred, all other terms negotiable.