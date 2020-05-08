628 W YANDELL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Stunning Trost home in historic Sunset Heights: 15 min. to FT Bliss; walking distance to Downtown & UTEP. Beautiful 360 views from balcony. Oak panels & stained glass in the DR & Library. Kitchen - modern appliances, soapstone counters, tin ceiling, pantry & butler's pantry. Large master suite has 2 closets, private balcony, & bath w/shower & jetted tub. 1st FL guest room & sunroom off kitchen. 3, 2nd FL BRS have large closets. Front & back staircases. Walk-in coat and linen closets. Large 6th BR not officially listed as a bedroom bc its closet is in the hall. Basement isn't included in the sq ft. but mostly finished with a full bath, laundry room, bar, & plenty of storage space. Beautifully landscaped yard has an upper tier with a shaded pergola large enough for a patio dining table, a built-in fire pit & bench, & a cement pad for a grill. The lower tier of grass is suitable for a kid's play area or pets. Gated back yard & car port. Car Port provides covered parking for 2-3 cars, + room for an RV. MUST-SEE!