El Paso, TX
628 W YANDELL Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:41 PM

628 W YANDELL Drive

628 West Yandell Drive · (915) 525-7991
El Paso
Location

628 West Yandell Drive, El Paso, TX 79902
Sunset Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 3992 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Stunning Trost home in historic Sunset Heights: 15 min. to FT Bliss; walking distance to Downtown & UTEP. Beautiful 360 views from balcony. Oak panels & stained glass in the DR & Library. Kitchen - modern appliances, soapstone counters, tin ceiling, pantry & butler's pantry. Large master suite has 2 closets, private balcony, & bath w/shower & jetted tub. 1st FL guest room & sunroom off kitchen. 3, 2nd FL BRS have large closets. Front & back staircases. Walk-in coat and linen closets. Large 6th BR not officially listed as a bedroom bc its closet is in the hall. Basement isn't included in the sq ft. but mostly finished with a full bath, laundry room, bar, & plenty of storage space. Beautifully landscaped yard has an upper tier with a shaded pergola large enough for a patio dining table, a built-in fire pit & bench, & a cement pad for a grill. The lower tier of grass is suitable for a kid's play area or pets. Gated back yard & car port. Car Port provides covered parking for 2-3 cars, + room for an RV. MUST-SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 W YANDELL Drive have any available units?
628 W YANDELL Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 W YANDELL Drive have?
Some of 628 W YANDELL Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 W YANDELL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
628 W YANDELL Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 W YANDELL Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 W YANDELL Drive is pet friendly.
Does 628 W YANDELL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 628 W YANDELL Drive does offer parking.
Does 628 W YANDELL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 W YANDELL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 W YANDELL Drive have a pool?
No, 628 W YANDELL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 628 W YANDELL Drive have accessible units?
No, 628 W YANDELL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 628 W YANDELL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 W YANDELL Drive has units with dishwashers.
