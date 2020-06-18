Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

5572 Fernwood Available 05/20/20 Home For Rent, Lease w/ Option to Purchase AND For Sale: Owner Financing Available - Beautiful Upper Valley home with Swimming Pool and Refrigerated AC! - Located in the Upper Valley of West El Paso, this featured home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, utility room and two-car garage! Large open den features fire place and cathedral ceilings. Open kitchen has full steel appliance package and island. Double patio doors lead to sparkling pool and backyard. Don't wait, call today!



(RLNE2070793)