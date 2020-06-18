All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 5572 Fernwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
5572 Fernwood
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:43 AM

5572 Fernwood

5572 Fernwood Circle · (915) 585-8217
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5572 Fernwood Circle, El Paso, TX 79932
Lindberg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5572 Fernwood · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2226 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
5572 Fernwood Available 05/20/20 Home For Rent, Lease w/ Option to Purchase AND For Sale: Owner Financing Available - Beautiful Upper Valley home with Swimming Pool and Refrigerated AC! - Located in the Upper Valley of West El Paso, this featured home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, utility room and two-car garage! Large open den features fire place and cathedral ceilings. Open kitchen has full steel appliance package and island. Double patio doors lead to sparkling pool and backyard. Don't wait, call today!

(RLNE2070793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5572 Fernwood have any available units?
5572 Fernwood has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 5572 Fernwood have?
Some of 5572 Fernwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5572 Fernwood currently offering any rent specials?
5572 Fernwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5572 Fernwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 5572 Fernwood is pet friendly.
Does 5572 Fernwood offer parking?
Yes, 5572 Fernwood does offer parking.
Does 5572 Fernwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5572 Fernwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5572 Fernwood have a pool?
Yes, 5572 Fernwood has a pool.
Does 5572 Fernwood have accessible units?
No, 5572 Fernwood does not have accessible units.
Does 5572 Fernwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 5572 Fernwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5572 Fernwood?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villa Sierra
2435 McKinley Ave
El Paso, TX 79930
Wind Tree
2990 Trawood Dr
El Paso, TX 79936
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street
El Paso, TX 79912
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd
El Paso, TX 79925
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd
El Paso, TX 79936
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr
El Paso, TX 79902
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr
El Paso, TX 79935

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolEl Paso Pet Friendly Places
El Paso Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonehaven
Upper Mesa Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity