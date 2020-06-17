All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 545 East Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
545 East Road
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:13 PM

545 East Road

545 East Road · (915) 760-3962
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

545 East Road, El Paso, TX 79915
North Loop Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

8 Bedrooms

Unit C,D · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

8 Bed · 4 Bath · 2780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
NEW! July 15th Under Construction Ready in July 15 approx!! QUICK& EASY MOVE IN!!!Spacious, open floor plan Apts Newly BUILT, open floor plan: LIVING/DINING AREA, KITCHEN, 2 bedrooms,1 bath, 2nd story apts have A BALCONY, appliances and washer/dryer included plus ,all tile floors, very nice grounds and lots of parking.No Pets, no application fee, no credit check. Required to qualify need proof of $2200 monthly income (employment verified and ID's Special $600 deposit, will go fast:2 upper levels available Rent is $700 + $80water bill=$780. + gas & electric/SECTION 8-Upper level apartments available, Pre-leasingNO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 East Road have any available units?
545 East Road has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 545 East Road have?
Some of 545 East Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 East Road currently offering any rent specials?
545 East Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 East Road pet-friendly?
No, 545 East Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 545 East Road offer parking?
Yes, 545 East Road does offer parking.
Does 545 East Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 545 East Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 East Road have a pool?
No, 545 East Road does not have a pool.
Does 545 East Road have accessible units?
No, 545 East Road does not have accessible units.
Does 545 East Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 545 East Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 545 East Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ridgemar
10701 Vista del Sol Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Timberwolf
1313 Magruder St
El Paso, TX 79925
Cantera
1501 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street
El Paso, TX 79912
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd
El Paso, TX 79925
Independence Place
4011 Alabama St
El Paso, TX 79930
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolEl Paso Pet Friendly Places
El Paso Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonehaven
Upper Mesa Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity