545 East Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

NEW! July 15th Under Construction Ready in July 15 approx!! QUICK& EASY MOVE IN!!!Spacious, open floor plan Apts Newly BUILT, open floor plan: LIVING/DINING AREA, KITCHEN, 2 bedrooms,1 bath, 2nd story apts have A BALCONY, appliances and washer/dryer included plus ,all tile floors, very nice grounds and lots of parking.No Pets, no application fee, no credit check. Required to qualify need proof of $2200 monthly income (employment verified and ID's Special $600 deposit, will go fast:2 upper levels available Rent is $700 + $80water bill=$780. + gas & electric/SECTION 8-Upper level apartments available, Pre-leasingNO PETS