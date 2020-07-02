Rent Calculator
All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 4707 Frankfort Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
El Paso, TX
4707 Frankfort Avenue
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 AM
1 of 10
4707 Frankfort Avenue
4707 Frankfort Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
4707 Frankfort Ave, El Paso, TX 79903
Austin Terrace
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4707 Frankfort Avenue have any available units?
4707 Frankfort Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Paso, TX
.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
El Paso Rent Report
.
Is 4707 Frankfort Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4707 Frankfort Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4707 Frankfort Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4707 Frankfort Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in El Paso
.
Does 4707 Frankfort Avenue offer parking?
No, 4707 Frankfort Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4707 Frankfort Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4707 Frankfort Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4707 Frankfort Avenue have a pool?
No, 4707 Frankfort Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4707 Frankfort Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4707 Frankfort Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4707 Frankfort Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4707 Frankfort Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4707 Frankfort Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4707 Frankfort Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
