All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 4331 Frankfort Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
4331 Frankfort Avenue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:40 AM
4331 Frankfort Avenue
4331 Frankfort Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4331 Frankfort Avenue, El Paso, TX 79903
Austin Terrace
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MINUTES FROM FT. BLISS!! All utilities included in rent. Main House 2BR/1B, 1,027 square feet, Hardwood Floors, Great location, near N/S freeway. LARGE FENCED IN YARD. PETS WELCOME WITH PET DEPOSIT!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4331 Frankfort Avenue have any available units?
4331 Frankfort Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
El Paso, TX
.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
El Paso Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4331 Frankfort Avenue have?
Some of 4331 Frankfort Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Amenities section
.
Is 4331 Frankfort Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4331 Frankfort Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4331 Frankfort Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4331 Frankfort Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4331 Frankfort Avenue offer parking?
No, 4331 Frankfort Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4331 Frankfort Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4331 Frankfort Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4331 Frankfort Avenue have a pool?
No, 4331 Frankfort Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4331 Frankfort Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4331 Frankfort Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4331 Frankfort Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4331 Frankfort Avenue has units with dishwashers.
