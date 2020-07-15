Rent Calculator
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM
1 of 24
3920 Olympic Ave
3920 Olympic Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3920 Olympic Avenue, El Paso, TX 79904
Sunrise Acres
Amenities
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
3920 Olympic Ave - Property Id: 96833
Rental for $900
Deposit $600
Application Fee $45
Pet's Deposit $150
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96833
Property Id 96833
(RLNE5900517)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3920 Olympic Ave have any available units?
3920 Olympic Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Paso, TX
.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
El Paso Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3920 Olympic Ave have?
Some of 3920 Olympic Ave's amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3920 Olympic Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3920 Olympic Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 Olympic Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3920 Olympic Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3920 Olympic Ave offer parking?
No, 3920 Olympic Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3920 Olympic Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 Olympic Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 Olympic Ave have a pool?
No, 3920 Olympic Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3920 Olympic Ave have accessible units?
No, 3920 Olympic Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 Olympic Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3920 Olympic Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
