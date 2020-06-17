Rent Calculator
3616 DOMINICAN Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3616 DOMINICAN Street
3616 Dominican Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3616 Dominican Street, El Paso, TX 79936
Montana East
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great location 3 bedrooms 2 bath. near shopping centers, restaurants and schools No pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3616 DOMINICAN Street have any available units?
3616 DOMINICAN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Paso, TX
.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
El Paso Rent Report
.
Is 3616 DOMINICAN Street currently offering any rent specials?
3616 DOMINICAN Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 DOMINICAN Street pet-friendly?
No, 3616 DOMINICAN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in El Paso
.
Does 3616 DOMINICAN Street offer parking?
No, 3616 DOMINICAN Street does not offer parking.
Does 3616 DOMINICAN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 DOMINICAN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 DOMINICAN Street have a pool?
No, 3616 DOMINICAN Street does not have a pool.
Does 3616 DOMINICAN Street have accessible units?
No, 3616 DOMINICAN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 DOMINICAN Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3616 DOMINICAN Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3616 DOMINICAN Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3616 DOMINICAN Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
