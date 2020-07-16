Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming Northeast Home. - Enjoy a phenomenal scenery view of the city at this lovely home located at the wonderful and quiet Sunrise neighborhood. Conveniently located walking distance to Canyon Hills Elementary School. Close to Hondo Pass for a fast and easy access to US-54, Loop 375, and Spur 601. This Charming home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a gorgeous family room with fireplace, be delighted with your furry friends at the spacious backyard with extra storage, attached 2 car garage and wooden floors throughout. Call today to schedule your showing!



Cats & Dogs Allowed - Call for details.



(RLNE4964600)