Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

3609 Lemo

3609 Lemo Street · (915) 760-4533 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3609 Lemo Street, El Paso, TX 79904
Sunrise Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3609 Lemo · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Northeast Home. - Enjoy a phenomenal scenery view of the city at this lovely home located at the wonderful and quiet Sunrise neighborhood. Conveniently located walking distance to Canyon Hills Elementary School. Close to Hondo Pass for a fast and easy access to US-54, Loop 375, and Spur 601. This Charming home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a gorgeous family room with fireplace, be delighted with your furry friends at the spacious backyard with extra storage, attached 2 car garage and wooden floors throughout. Call today to schedule your showing!

Cats & Dogs Allowed - Call for details.

(RLNE4964600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 Lemo have any available units?
3609 Lemo has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 3609 Lemo have?
Some of 3609 Lemo's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 Lemo currently offering any rent specials?
3609 Lemo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 Lemo pet-friendly?
Yes, 3609 Lemo is pet friendly.
Does 3609 Lemo offer parking?
Yes, 3609 Lemo offers parking.
Does 3609 Lemo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 Lemo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 Lemo have a pool?
No, 3609 Lemo does not have a pool.
Does 3609 Lemo have accessible units?
No, 3609 Lemo does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 Lemo have units with dishwashers?
No, 3609 Lemo does not have units with dishwashers.
