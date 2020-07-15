All apartments in El Paso
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

3408 BLUE EARTH Lane

Location

3408 Blue Earth Lane, El Paso, TX 79936
Upper Vista Real

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Single story quadruplex on the upper level. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, storage closet, refrigerated air and full appliance package. Great location. Easy access to shopping, restaurants & Montana Ave. Pets are not negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

