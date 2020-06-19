All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 3102 HIDDEN CREEK DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
3102 HIDDEN CREEK DR
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:53 AM

3102 HIDDEN CREEK DR

3102 Hidden Creek · (915) 591-4636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3102 Hidden Creek, El Paso, TX 79938

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3102 HIDDEN CREEK DR · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3102 HIDDEN CREEK DR Available 06/01/20 ELEGANT EASTSIDE HOME - This elegant Eastside home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a spacious floor plan with formal dining area, large family room, upstairs balcony, plus an additional upstairs room that could potentially function as an office, playroom, or man-cave. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen countertops, island, and beautiful dark wood cabinetry. Additional amenities include double-attached garage, front landscaping, and a spacious backyard. Located directly across from Ventanas Cove Park near the intersection of N Zaragoza Rd and Tierra Este Rd, this home offers easy access to I10, Loop 375, and Fort Bliss.

(RLNE4024621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 HIDDEN CREEK DR have any available units?
3102 HIDDEN CREEK DR has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 3102 HIDDEN CREEK DR have?
Some of 3102 HIDDEN CREEK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 HIDDEN CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
3102 HIDDEN CREEK DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 HIDDEN CREEK DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3102 HIDDEN CREEK DR is pet friendly.
Does 3102 HIDDEN CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 3102 HIDDEN CREEK DR does offer parking.
Does 3102 HIDDEN CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3102 HIDDEN CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 HIDDEN CREEK DR have a pool?
No, 3102 HIDDEN CREEK DR does not have a pool.
Does 3102 HIDDEN CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 3102 HIDDEN CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 HIDDEN CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3102 HIDDEN CREEK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3102 HIDDEN CREEK DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ridgemar
10701 Vista del Sol Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Wind Tree
2990 Trawood Dr
El Paso, TX 79936
Spring Park
9535 Acer Dr.
El Paso, TX 79925
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd
El Paso, TX 79925
Independence Place
4011 Alabama St
El Paso, TX 79930
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd
El Paso, TX 79936
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolEl Paso Pet Friendly Places
El Paso Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonehaven
Upper Mesa Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity