Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3102 HIDDEN CREEK DR Available 06/01/20 ELEGANT EASTSIDE HOME - This elegant Eastside home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a spacious floor plan with formal dining area, large family room, upstairs balcony, plus an additional upstairs room that could potentially function as an office, playroom, or man-cave. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen countertops, island, and beautiful dark wood cabinetry. Additional amenities include double-attached garage, front landscaping, and a spacious backyard. Located directly across from Ventanas Cove Park near the intersection of N Zaragoza Rd and Tierra Este Rd, this home offers easy access to I10, Loop 375, and Fort Bliss.



(RLNE4024621)