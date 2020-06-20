2900 GILBERTO AVILA ST

Amenities
RECENTLY RENOVATED EASTSIDE HOME - This two-story recently renovated Eastside home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, multiple living areas, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and elegant wood cabinetry, fireplace, balcony, REFRIGERATED AIR, double-attached garage and a spacious backyard! Located near the intersection of Pebble Hills Blvd and George Dieter Dr, this home offers easy access to Loop 375, I10, Fort Bliss, and a range of shopping and recreational opportunities on El Paso’s dynamic Eastside.
(RLNE3239614)