Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2900 GILBERTO AVILA ST

2900 Gilberto Avila Street · (915) 591-4636
Location

2900 Gilberto Avila Street, El Paso, TX 79936
Sandy Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2900 GILBERTO AVILA ST · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1603 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
RECENTLY RENOVATED EASTSIDE HOME - This two-story recently renovated Eastside home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, multiple living areas, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and elegant wood cabinetry, fireplace, balcony, REFRIGERATED AIR, double-attached garage and a spacious backyard! Located near the intersection of Pebble Hills Blvd and George Dieter Dr, this home offers easy access to Loop 375, I10, Fort Bliss, and a range of shopping and recreational opportunities on El Paso’s dynamic Eastside.

(RLNE3239614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 GILBERTO AVILA ST have any available units?
2900 GILBERTO AVILA ST has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 GILBERTO AVILA ST have?
Some of 2900 GILBERTO AVILA ST's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 GILBERTO AVILA ST currently offering any rent specials?
2900 GILBERTO AVILA ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 GILBERTO AVILA ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2900 GILBERTO AVILA ST is pet friendly.
Does 2900 GILBERTO AVILA ST offer parking?
Yes, 2900 GILBERTO AVILA ST does offer parking.
Does 2900 GILBERTO AVILA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2900 GILBERTO AVILA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 GILBERTO AVILA ST have a pool?
No, 2900 GILBERTO AVILA ST does not have a pool.
Does 2900 GILBERTO AVILA ST have accessible units?
No, 2900 GILBERTO AVILA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 GILBERTO AVILA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2900 GILBERTO AVILA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
