Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Wonderful 2 story home in the ever growing Tierra del Este subdivision. Less than a mile away from the hospital and El Dorado High School this rental offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, master is located downtairs and it has a double car garage and large backyard. The house is equipped with a stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher and has washer and dryer hookups.