Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:46 PM

1803 BAY CITY Place

1803 Bay City Place · (915) 271-6327
Location

1803 Bay City Place, El Paso, TX 79936
O'Shea Keleher

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated one story, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in great condition! This property offers 1066 SQFT of living space on a 6212 SQFT lot in a peaceful cul-de-sac. This home features beautiful tile flooring throughout the entire home, high ceilings, shutter windows and upgraded appliances. The backyard is perfect to enjoy with friends and family with the beautiful garden, large trees and palm trees. Please stop by and take a look at this charming home! **Updated pictures of vacant home will be posted after October 21st**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 BAY CITY Place have any available units?
1803 BAY CITY Place has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 BAY CITY Place have?
Some of 1803 BAY CITY Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 BAY CITY Place currently offering any rent specials?
1803 BAY CITY Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 BAY CITY Place pet-friendly?
No, 1803 BAY CITY Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 1803 BAY CITY Place offer parking?
No, 1803 BAY CITY Place does not offer parking.
Does 1803 BAY CITY Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1803 BAY CITY Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 BAY CITY Place have a pool?
No, 1803 BAY CITY Place does not have a pool.
Does 1803 BAY CITY Place have accessible units?
No, 1803 BAY CITY Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 BAY CITY Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1803 BAY CITY Place has units with dishwashers.
