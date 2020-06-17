1803 BAY CITY Place

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated one story, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in great condition! This property offers 1066 SQFT of living space on a 6212 SQFT lot in a peaceful cul-de-sac. This home features beautiful tile flooring throughout the entire home, high ceilings, shutter windows and upgraded appliances. The backyard is perfect to enjoy with friends and family with the beautiful garden, large trees and palm trees. Please stop by and take a look at this charming home! **Updated pictures of vacant home will be posted after October 21st**