1638 Rick Rhodes Drive

Get it before it's gone 2 bedroom 1 bath, carpet in bedrooms, tile in living areas, stackable washer and dryer, stove, dish washer, and refrigerator included! Conveniently located near dining, shopping, and schools. Available Now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
