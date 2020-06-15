All apartments in El Paso
1638 Rick Rhodes Drive
Last updated April 21 2020 at 4:32 AM

1638 Rick Rhodes Drive

1638 Rick Rhodes Drive · (915) 329-7971
Location

1638 Rick Rhodes Drive, El Paso, TX 79936
Marty Robbins North

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Get it before it's gone 2 bedroom 1 bath, carpet in bedrooms, tile in living areas, stackable washer and dryer, stove, dish washer, and refrigerator included! Conveniently located near dining, shopping, and schools. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1638 Rick Rhodes Drive have any available units?
1638 Rick Rhodes Drive has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 1638 Rick Rhodes Drive have?
Some of 1638 Rick Rhodes Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1638 Rick Rhodes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1638 Rick Rhodes Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1638 Rick Rhodes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1638 Rick Rhodes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 1638 Rick Rhodes Drive offer parking?
No, 1638 Rick Rhodes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1638 Rick Rhodes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1638 Rick Rhodes Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1638 Rick Rhodes Drive have a pool?
No, 1638 Rick Rhodes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1638 Rick Rhodes Drive have accessible units?
No, 1638 Rick Rhodes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1638 Rick Rhodes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1638 Rick Rhodes Drive has units with dishwashers.
