1509 Luz De Sol Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

*COMING SOON. This property can NOT be shown until 07/15/20* Spacious home in a fantastic location, near schools, parks, shopping, and entertainment. Upon entering the home you find your spacious formal living room with high ceilings. Walk through to your formal dining room where you can host family gatherings. Enjoy preparing home cooked meals in your kitchen featuring ample counter space, a pantry, and granite counter tops. The kitchen opens to the family room featuring a fireplace and high ceilings. Upstairs you have a loft ideal for a game/play room. The master bedroom is spacious and has a master bathroom with a large tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Outback you have a covered patio perfect and a large yard.*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.*