Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Cute 2 bedroom apartment ready for you! This apartment has 2 bathrooms and living/dining area. Easy care floor with all ceramic tile floors.Appliance Package includes: refrigerator, washer and dryer. Apartment has Refrigerated Air Conditioning. No pets allowed. All occupants over 18 years of agemust complete lease application, credit check, and lease application. Close to shopping centers, schools, and freeways. Come see your next address!