Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 14221 Lasso Rock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
14221 Lasso Rock Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14221 Lasso Rock Drive
14221 Lasso Rock Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
14221 Lasso Rock Drive, El Paso, TX 79938
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Ready for move in, great yard, great house with refrigerated air and washer and dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14221 Lasso Rock Drive have any available units?
14221 Lasso Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Paso, TX
.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
El Paso Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14221 Lasso Rock Drive have?
Some of 14221 Lasso Rock Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14221 Lasso Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14221 Lasso Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14221 Lasso Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14221 Lasso Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in El Paso
.
Does 14221 Lasso Rock Drive offer parking?
No, 14221 Lasso Rock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14221 Lasso Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14221 Lasso Rock Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14221 Lasso Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 14221 Lasso Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14221 Lasso Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 14221 Lasso Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14221 Lasso Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14221 Lasso Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Sublet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Villa Sierra
2435 McKinley Ave
El Paso, TX 79930
Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Timberwolf
1313 Magruder St
El Paso, TX 79925
Cantera
1501 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Spring Park
9535 Acer Dr.
El Paso, TX 79925
Independence Place
4011 Alabama St
El Paso, TX 79930
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Similar Pages
El Paso 1 Bedrooms
El Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with Pools
El Paso Dog Friendly Apartments
El Paso Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Las Cruces, NM
Santa Teresa, NM
Horizon City, TX
Socorro, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mesa Hills
Stonehaven
Remcon
Los Paseos
Apartments Near Colleges
El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso