1301 E RIO GRANDE Avenue.

Affordable 1 Bedroom and 1 Bath Home in Franklin Heights. Conveniently located near restaurants, entertainment, university, schools, and a few minutes away from Fort Bliss! Definitely a must-see! Schedule an appointment today for showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
