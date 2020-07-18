All apartments in El Paso
1301 E RIO GRANDE Avenue.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

1301 E RIO GRANDE Avenue

1301 East Rio Grande Avenue · (915) 996-5775
Location

1301 East Rio Grande Avenue, El Paso, TX 79902
El Paso High

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Affordable 1 Bedroom and 1 Bath Home in Franklin Heights. Conveniently located near restaurants, entertainment, university, schools, and a few minutes away from Fort Bliss! Definitely a must-see! Schedule an appointment today for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1301 E RIO GRANDE Avenue have any available units?
1301 E RIO GRANDE Avenue has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
Is 1301 E RIO GRANDE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1301 E RIO GRANDE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 E RIO GRANDE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1301 E RIO GRANDE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 1301 E RIO GRANDE Avenue offer parking?
No, 1301 E RIO GRANDE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1301 E RIO GRANDE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 E RIO GRANDE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 E RIO GRANDE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1301 E RIO GRANDE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1301 E RIO GRANDE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1301 E RIO GRANDE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 E RIO GRANDE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 E RIO GRANDE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 E RIO GRANDE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 E RIO GRANDE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

