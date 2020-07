12236 Costa Brava

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! CHARMING AND STYLISH CLASSIC BARCELONA THEME HOME WITH THREE BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS. EIGHT FOOT DOORS AND PLANTATION SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT.ENTER INTO LIVING/DINIMG ROOM AND ON TO A STRIKING KITCHEN WITH MARBLE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS VENT HOOD,SINK AND STOVE. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH SUMPTUOUS OVAL BATH WITH JET-TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER, MARBLE COUNTERS, MODERN SINKS AND VIEW! DOUBLE GARAGE. Price includes a monthly HVAC subscription service. Renter's insurance will be required. MASKS REQUIRED FOR ANY AND ALL SHOWINGS!!!