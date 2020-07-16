All apartments in El Paso
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

11940 Mesquite Miel

11940 Mesquite Miel Drive · (915) 588-9489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11940 Mesquite Miel Drive, El Paso, TX 79934

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11940 Mesquite Miel · Avail. Oct 9

$1,265

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
11940 Mesquite Miel Available 10/09/20 - Beautiful Northeast El Paso home located in Mesquite Hills with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living/dining room combo and bonus upstairs loft. Master suite downstairs with walk in closet. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms with family bathroom and loft. Wood shutters on all windows. Beautiful mountain views. A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability. *Virtual Showings Available*

(RLNE5119467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11940 Mesquite Miel have any available units?
11940 Mesquite Miel has a unit available for $1,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 11940 Mesquite Miel have?
Some of 11940 Mesquite Miel's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11940 Mesquite Miel currently offering any rent specials?
11940 Mesquite Miel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11940 Mesquite Miel pet-friendly?
Yes, 11940 Mesquite Miel is pet friendly.
Does 11940 Mesquite Miel offer parking?
Yes, 11940 Mesquite Miel offers parking.
Does 11940 Mesquite Miel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11940 Mesquite Miel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11940 Mesquite Miel have a pool?
No, 11940 Mesquite Miel does not have a pool.
Does 11940 Mesquite Miel have accessible units?
No, 11940 Mesquite Miel does not have accessible units.
Does 11940 Mesquite Miel have units with dishwashers?
No, 11940 Mesquite Miel does not have units with dishwashers.
