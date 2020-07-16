Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

11940 Mesquite Miel Available 10/09/20 - Beautiful Northeast El Paso home located in Mesquite Hills with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living/dining room combo and bonus upstairs loft. Master suite downstairs with walk in closet. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms with family bathroom and loft. Wood shutters on all windows. Beautiful mountain views. A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability. *Virtual Showings Available*



(RLNE5119467)