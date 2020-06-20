All apartments in El Paso
11320 Bullseye Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:29 AM

11320 Bullseye Street

11320 Bullseye Street · (915) 407-4771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11320 Bullseye Street, El Paso, TX 79934

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1576 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1st 2020. This cozy 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home sits on a corner lot in an excellent location. With quick access to Highway 54, the commute to Fort Bliss and other areas of town is a breeze. Inside, you will find an open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, refrigerated air, and double vanity bathrooms providing plenty of space for the whole family. The backyard is complete with a covered patio, artificial grass for easy upkeep, fire pit, string lights, and a GORGEOUS view of the Franklin Mountains that you just can't beat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11320 Bullseye Street have any available units?
11320 Bullseye Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
Is 11320 Bullseye Street currently offering any rent specials?
11320 Bullseye Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11320 Bullseye Street pet-friendly?
No, 11320 Bullseye Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 11320 Bullseye Street offer parking?
No, 11320 Bullseye Street does not offer parking.
Does 11320 Bullseye Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11320 Bullseye Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11320 Bullseye Street have a pool?
No, 11320 Bullseye Street does not have a pool.
Does 11320 Bullseye Street have accessible units?
No, 11320 Bullseye Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11320 Bullseye Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11320 Bullseye Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11320 Bullseye Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11320 Bullseye Street does not have units with air conditioning.
