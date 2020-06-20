11320 Bullseye Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1st 2020. This cozy 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home sits on a corner lot in an excellent location. With quick access to Highway 54, the commute to Fort Bliss and other areas of town is a breeze. Inside, you will find an open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, refrigerated air, and double vanity bathrooms providing plenty of space for the whole family. The backyard is complete with a covered patio, artificial grass for easy upkeep, fire pit, string lights, and a GORGEOUS view of the Franklin Mountains that you just can't beat.