One bedroom apartment located at the bottom of the building, perfect for someone who has a pet, with easy access to the exterior. Apartment has an extra room that can be used as office/ tv room/ nursery, small kitchenette with gas stove and refrigerator. Gas and water paid by owner. Deposit can be paid in 2 payments; Pet deposit is $200 per pet.

AVAIL: 5/29/20