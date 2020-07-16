Amenities

10956 ACOMA ST Available 08/01/20 STUNNING MOUNTAIN VIEWS - This spacious, well-maintained two-story Northeast home features 3 upstairs bedrooms, 2.5 baths, master bath with dual vanity, tub, and separate shower, large kitchen with beautiful wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, two living areas, fireplace, and a spacious loft that can function as an office or additional living space. Additional amenities include refrigerated air, double-attached garage, front landscaping, partially landscaped backyard with lawn, covered patio, and terrace. Located just north of US54 off of Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, this home provides easy access to Loop 375, I10, and Fort Bliss.



