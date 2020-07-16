All apartments in El Paso
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

10956 ACOMA ST

10956 Acoma Street · (915) 591-4636
Location

10956 Acoma Street, El Paso, TX 79934

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10956 ACOMA ST · Avail. Aug 1

$1,345

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2047 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
10956 ACOMA ST Available 08/01/20 STUNNING MOUNTAIN VIEWS - This spacious, well-maintained two-story Northeast home features 3 upstairs bedrooms, 2.5 baths, master bath with dual vanity, tub, and separate shower, large kitchen with beautiful wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, two living areas, fireplace, and a spacious loft that can function as an office or additional living space. Additional amenities include refrigerated air, double-attached garage, front landscaping, partially landscaped backyard with lawn, covered patio, and terrace. Located just north of US54 off of Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, this home provides easy access to Loop 375, I10, and Fort Bliss.

(RLNE2292224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10956 ACOMA ST have any available units?
10956 ACOMA ST has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 10956 ACOMA ST have?
Some of 10956 ACOMA ST's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10956 ACOMA ST currently offering any rent specials?
10956 ACOMA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10956 ACOMA ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 10956 ACOMA ST is pet friendly.
Does 10956 ACOMA ST offer parking?
Yes, 10956 ACOMA ST offers parking.
Does 10956 ACOMA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10956 ACOMA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10956 ACOMA ST have a pool?
No, 10956 ACOMA ST does not have a pool.
Does 10956 ACOMA ST have accessible units?
No, 10956 ACOMA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 10956 ACOMA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 10956 ACOMA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
