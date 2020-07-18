All apartments in El Paso
10608 Prince George Ln

Location

10608 Prince George Lane, El Paso, TX 79924
Veteran's Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10608 Prince George Ln Available 08/27/20 1 Story 3 Bedroom by Veterans Park! - Lease with Purchase Option available - This 1 story brick beauty features 3 bedrooms, 2 updated bathrooms, a unique den with cornered brick fireplace + more. Updated kitchen equipped with the complete stainless steel appliance package, updated countertops, backsplash & breakfast bar. Spacious master suite, walk in closet and updated bathroom. Backyard is low maintenance and includes a covered porch, sprinklers, and storage shed. This home is conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, Highway 54 and minutes to Base!

Ask about purchase option!

(RLNE1901398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10608 Prince George Ln have any available units?
10608 Prince George Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso, TX.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 10608 Prince George Ln have?
Some of 10608 Prince George Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10608 Prince George Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10608 Prince George Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10608 Prince George Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10608 Prince George Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10608 Prince George Ln offer parking?
No, 10608 Prince George Ln does not offer parking.
Does 10608 Prince George Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10608 Prince George Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10608 Prince George Ln have a pool?
No, 10608 Prince George Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10608 Prince George Ln have accessible units?
No, 10608 Prince George Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10608 Prince George Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 10608 Prince George Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

