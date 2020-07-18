Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

10608 Prince George Ln Available 08/27/20 1 Story 3 Bedroom by Veterans Park! - Lease with Purchase Option available - This 1 story brick beauty features 3 bedrooms, 2 updated bathrooms, a unique den with cornered brick fireplace + more. Updated kitchen equipped with the complete stainless steel appliance package, updated countertops, backsplash & breakfast bar. Spacious master suite, walk in closet and updated bathroom. Backyard is low maintenance and includes a covered porch, sprinklers, and storage shed. This home is conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, Highway 54 and minutes to Base!



Ask about purchase option!



(RLNE1901398)