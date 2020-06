Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

This home is on a cul-de-sac. This home is remodeled. It has refrigerated AC and a custom kitchen with all appliances. Dishwasher and disposal added. Comes with washer and dryer. Master has an attached half bath. New tile, fresh paint, must see! In back is a workshop building with shelves and storage. Tile throughout except in bedrooms.