10105 Montwood Drive - D

10105 Montwood Drive

El Paso, Texas 79925



Exquisite professional business center. Private offices available for RENT. Beautiful, modern-décor. Our sun city natural lighting gives this location a dazzling gleam in our lobby area and spacious offices.

All-Inclusive professional Real Estate Center includes following amenities:



• Location, location, location- Located in the heart of El Paso, Texas, easy access to main I-10 freeway.

• High traffic and high visibility location - building located on main street, popular and prestigious neighborhood Montwood Drive-Cielo Vista Area.

• 18' Marquis Business Directory

• Full-time receptionist to welcome your guests

• Beautiful lobby and waiting area

• All utilities included- Refrigerated A/C, Gas, water, electric and WI-FI internet.

• Security and camera system

• Fully equipped kitchen/breakroom available

• Men and Women's bathrooms

• On-site parking

• Extra large offices

