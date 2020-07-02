All apartments in El Paso
10105 Montwood Drive - D
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:00 AM

10105 Montwood Drive - D

10105 Montwood Drive · (915) 317-3030
Location

10105 Montwood Drive, El Paso, TX 79925
Album

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$795

Studio · 1 Bath · 168 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

all utils included
parking
air conditioning
business center
internet access
lobby
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
business center
parking
internet access
lobby
10105 Montwood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79925

Exquisite professional business center. Private offices available for RENT. Beautiful, modern-décor. Our sun city natural lighting gives this location a dazzling gleam in our lobby area and spacious offices.
All-Inclusive professional Real Estate Center includes following amenities:

• Location, location, location- Located in the heart of El Paso, Texas, easy access to main I-10 freeway.
• High traffic and high visibility location - building located on main street, popular and prestigious neighborhood Montwood Drive-Cielo Vista Area.
• 18' Marquis Business Directory
• Full-time receptionist to welcome your guests
• Beautiful lobby and waiting area
• All utilities included- Refrigerated A/C, Gas, water, electric and WI-FI internet.
• Security and camera system
• Fully equipped kitchen/breakroom available
• Men and Women's bathrooms
• On-site parking
• Extra large offices
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10105 Montwood Drive - D have any available units?
10105 Montwood Drive - D has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 10105 Montwood Drive - D have?
Some of 10105 Montwood Drive - D's amenities include all utils included, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10105 Montwood Drive - D currently offering any rent specials?
10105 Montwood Drive - D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10105 Montwood Drive - D pet-friendly?
No, 10105 Montwood Drive - D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 10105 Montwood Drive - D offer parking?
Yes, 10105 Montwood Drive - D offers parking.
Does 10105 Montwood Drive - D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10105 Montwood Drive - D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10105 Montwood Drive - D have a pool?
No, 10105 Montwood Drive - D does not have a pool.
Does 10105 Montwood Drive - D have accessible units?
No, 10105 Montwood Drive - D does not have accessible units.
Does 10105 Montwood Drive - D have units with dishwashers?
No, 10105 Montwood Drive - D does not have units with dishwashers.
