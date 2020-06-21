Rent Calculator
1008 PROSPECT Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1008 PROSPECT Street
1008 Prospect Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1008 Prospect Street, El Paso, TX 79902
Sunset Heights
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 renovated 2 room 1 bath units, walking distance to UTEP,walking access to downtown , Mesa & I-10
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1008 PROSPECT Street have any available units?
1008 PROSPECT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Paso, TX
.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
El Paso Rent Report
.
Is 1008 PROSPECT Street currently offering any rent specials?
1008 PROSPECT Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 PROSPECT Street pet-friendly?
No, 1008 PROSPECT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in El Paso
.
Does 1008 PROSPECT Street offer parking?
No, 1008 PROSPECT Street does not offer parking.
Does 1008 PROSPECT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 PROSPECT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 PROSPECT Street have a pool?
No, 1008 PROSPECT Street does not have a pool.
Does 1008 PROSPECT Street have accessible units?
No, 1008 PROSPECT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 PROSPECT Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 PROSPECT Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 PROSPECT Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 PROSPECT Street does not have units with air conditioning.
