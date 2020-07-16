13443 SPYGLASS HILL Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool garage media room

RENT-TO-OWN Option Available! GORGEOUS LUXURY home for rent or for sale. Features 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, open spacious layout, granite countertops and elegant finishes throughout, two living areas, media room, indoor heated swimming pool, huge master with attached reading room/office and more upgraded features than we can describe here! Located on two lots which includes the main house as well as a detached guest/party house. The property features a 3-car enclosed garage, car port, and tons of extra parking spaces; perfect for entertaining friends and family! The property also features elegant outdoor features such as a huge covered patio as well as beautifully landscaped back and side yards.Located in the exclusive gated community of Emerald Springs Retreat. If you are looking for a luxury home in the Horizon City area this is a MUST SEE! RENT-TO-OWN and PRIVATE FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE!