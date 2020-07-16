All apartments in El Paso County
Find more places like 13443 SPYGLASS HILL Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso County, TX
/
13443 SPYGLASS HILL Court
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

13443 SPYGLASS HILL Court

13443 Spyglass Hill Court · (915) 472-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13443 Spyglass Hill Court, El Paso County, TX 79928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 6176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
media room
RENT-TO-OWN Option Available! GORGEOUS LUXURY home for rent or for sale. Features 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, open spacious layout, granite countertops and elegant finishes throughout, two living areas, media room, indoor heated swimming pool, huge master with attached reading room/office and more upgraded features than we can describe here! Located on two lots which includes the main house as well as a detached guest/party house. The property features a 3-car enclosed garage, car port, and tons of extra parking spaces; perfect for entertaining friends and family! The property also features elegant outdoor features such as a huge covered patio as well as beautifully landscaped back and side yards.Located in the exclusive gated community of Emerald Springs Retreat. If you are looking for a luxury home in the Horizon City area this is a MUST SEE! RENT-TO-OWN and PRIVATE FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13443 SPYGLASS HILL Court have any available units?
13443 SPYGLASS HILL Court has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13443 SPYGLASS HILL Court have?
Some of 13443 SPYGLASS HILL Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13443 SPYGLASS HILL Court currently offering any rent specials?
13443 SPYGLASS HILL Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13443 SPYGLASS HILL Court pet-friendly?
No, 13443 SPYGLASS HILL Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso County.
Does 13443 SPYGLASS HILL Court offer parking?
Yes, 13443 SPYGLASS HILL Court offers parking.
Does 13443 SPYGLASS HILL Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13443 SPYGLASS HILL Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13443 SPYGLASS HILL Court have a pool?
Yes, 13443 SPYGLASS HILL Court has a pool.
Does 13443 SPYGLASS HILL Court have accessible units?
No, 13443 SPYGLASS HILL Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13443 SPYGLASS HILL Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13443 SPYGLASS HILL Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 13443 SPYGLASS HILL Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13443 SPYGLASS HILL Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 13443 SPYGLASS HILL Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Wind Tree
2990 Trawood Dr
El Paso, TX 79936
Timberwolf
1313 Magruder St
El Paso, TX 79925
Cantera
1501 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd
El Paso, TX 79925
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd
El Paso, TX 79936
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr
El Paso, TX 79902

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

El Paso, TXLas Cruces, NM
Santa Teresa, NMHorizon City, TX
Socorro, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity