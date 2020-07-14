Residence at Edinburg II

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly

The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area. Brand New and awaiting your presence, you can live just minutes away from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and South Texas College. Residents will be seconds away from Expressway I69 and US-83 Highway .Our residents have the convenience of being only minutes from major employers, restaurants and downtown Edinburg and McAllen. Our residents also can enjoy being close to local salons, spas, and shopping. Whether it is close proximity to local businesses or the convenience of having desired amenities within walking distance, The Residence at Edinburg offers something for everyone. With the great location and all the luxury amenities you will be the envy of all your friends and family when you rent your one or two bedroom apartment. At The Residence at Edinburg, our unique floorplans were designed with you in mind. You will find all that enhances life at your fingertips with high-end finishes and the utmost attention to every detail. The Residence at Edinburg gives you a unique community atmosphere, unlike the other communities in the area , our large open floorplans feature chef-style kitchens with fully equipped General Electric appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Kitchens overlook our huge living rooms that are great for entertaining your friends and family. You will have plenty of storage for all your precious belongings with your spacious walk-in closets. You also can enjoy a cup of coffee or glass of wine on your private balcony or patio. Words cant describe all there is to see, so it is worth the visit. It is resort-style, luxury apartment livingevery day. With a plethora of exceptional amenities, incredible service by our dedicated staff and a convenient location to all The Rio Grande Valley has to offer, you will love coming home to The Residence at Edinburg! So stop looking and start living!