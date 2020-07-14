All apartments in Edinburg
Home
/
Edinburg, TX
/
Residence at Edinburg II
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Residence at Edinburg II

4504 S Professional Dr · (956) 247-4290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4504 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX 78539

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 11304 · Avail. Jul 15

$910

Studio · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10304 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,175

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

Unit 10302 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,175

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

Unit 12312 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Residence at Edinburg II.

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area. Brand New and awaiting your presence, you can live just minutes away from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and South Texas College. Residents will be seconds away from Expressway I69 and US-83 Highway .Our residents have the convenience of being only minutes from major employers, restaurants and downtown Edinburg and McAllen. Our residents also can enjoy being close to local salons, spas, and shopping. Whether it is close proximity to local businesses or the convenience of having desired amenities within walking distance, The Residence at Edinburg offers something for everyone. With the great location and all the luxury amenities you will be the envy of all your friends and family when you rent your one or two bedroom apartment. At The Residence at Edinburg, our unique floorplans were designed with you in mind. You will find all that enhances life at your fingertips with high-end finishes and the utmost attention to every detail. The Residence at Edinburg gives you a unique community atmosphere, unlike the other communities in the area , our large open floorplans feature chef-style kitchens with fully equipped General Electric appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Kitchens overlook our huge living rooms that are great for entertaining your friends and family. You will have plenty of storage for all your precious belongings with your spacious walk-in closets. You also can enjoy a cup of coffee or glass of wine on your private balcony or patio. Words cant describe all there is to see, so it is worth the visit. It is resort-style, luxury apartment livingevery day. With a plethora of exceptional amenities, incredible service by our dedicated staff and a convenient location to all The Rio Grande Valley has to offer, you will love coming home to The Residence at Edinburg! So stop looking and start living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Residence at Edinburg II have any available units?
Residence at Edinburg II has 6 units available starting at $910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Residence at Edinburg II have?
Some of Residence at Edinburg II's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Residence at Edinburg II currently offering any rent specials?
Residence at Edinburg II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Residence at Edinburg II pet-friendly?
Yes, Residence at Edinburg II is pet friendly.
Does Residence at Edinburg II offer parking?
Yes, Residence at Edinburg II offers parking.
Does Residence at Edinburg II have units with washers and dryers?
No, Residence at Edinburg II does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Residence at Edinburg II have a pool?
Yes, Residence at Edinburg II has a pool.
Does Residence at Edinburg II have accessible units?
No, Residence at Edinburg II does not have accessible units.
Does Residence at Edinburg II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Residence at Edinburg II has units with dishwashers.
Does Residence at Edinburg II have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Residence at Edinburg II has units with air conditioning.
