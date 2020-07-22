/
studio apartments
10 Studio Apartments for rent in Edinburg, TX
Studio apartments could offer the best of Edinburg living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public trans... Read Guide >
5 Units Available
Residence at Edinburg II
4504 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
Studio
$910
656 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
1 Unit Available
308 N. Closner Blvd. - 1
308 North Closner Boulevard, Edinburg, TX
Studio
$4,800
6426 sqft
Outstanding corner location with two units, one block from the new Hidalgo County Courthouse's main entrance on North Closner Boulevard. Unit A offers 4,180 sq ft of restaurant space, plus a 1,300 sq ft enclosed patio for outside dinning.
Results within 5 miles of Edinburg
21 Units Available
Hearthstone Apartments
1000 E Vermont Ave, McAllen, TX
Studio
$730
886 sqft
Come home to comfortable, carefree living at Hearthstone Apartments located in beautiful McAllen, TX. Open floor plans coupled with beautiful features define the unique lifestyle only found at our community.
1 Unit Available
5400 N Ware Rd # 30
5400 N Ware Rd, McAllen, TX
Studio
$1,500
1000 sqft
LEASE THIS COMMERCIAL SPACE TODAY!!! - Property Id: 267036 Prime location off newly expanded Ware Rd. & Dove Ave in North McAllen. Aprox 1000 SF of retail or office former CRICKET STORE space with beautiful and spacious floorplan.
1 Unit Available
2243 Pecan Ave
2243 Pecan Blvd, McAllen, TX
Studio
$3,475
5291 sqft
LEASE THIS OFFICE SPACE TODAY!!!! - Property Id: 312119 Lease this spacious office space today!! with 5,291 SqFt including inside storage and private restrooms. This office space is located on the corner of 23rd St nd Pecan St.
1 Unit Available
1320 N 10th St Ste 150
1320 North 10th Street, McAllen, TX
Studio
$1,800
LEASE THIS COMMERCIAL SPACE TODAY!! - Property Id: 242929 Great office location off 10th and Nyssa in McAllen. Modern office space with frontage to 10th st. Close to major banks, restaurants and shopping centers.
1 Unit Available
2243 Pecan Blvd
2243 Pecan Boulevard, McAllen, TX
Studio
$3,475
Actual address: 2243 PECAN MCALLEN, TX 78501 LEASE THIS OFFICE TODAY!!!!! Lease this spacious office space today!! with 5,291 SqFt including inside storage and private restrooms. This office space is located on the corner of 23rd St nd Pecan St.
1 Unit Available
801 East Fern Avenue - 1
801 East Fern Avenue, McAllen, TX
Studio
$515
1300 sqft
EBC At The Districts professional business suites ranging in size from 115 to 1,000 sq. ft. Amenities include wi-fi, mailroom, conference rooms, restrooms throughout, ample parking and electronic access.
1 Unit Available
4623 S.Alamo Rd - 112
4623 South Alamo Road, Murillo, TX
Studio
$1,770
1416 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! 1 office 1 restroom Added Perk: Water & Trash included with rent!! Minimum 1 year lease agreement. 1 block south of Trenton Rd.
1 Unit Available
4711 S.Alamo Rd - 105
4711 South Alamo Road, Murillo, TX
Studio
$1,560
1248 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! Reception,2 bathrooms(back), & several offices. Added perk: Water & Trash included with rent!! Minimum 1 year lease agreement. 1 block south of Trenton Rd.
Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Edinburg during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.
